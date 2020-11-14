Funeral services for Inge (Lenz) Teinert, 75, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church. An interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Teinert died Nov. 11, 2020.
She was born Aug. 29, 1945, in Heidlberg, Germany, to parents Karl and Gertrude Lenz.
Inge married the love of her life, Ernest Teinert, on Aug. 9, 1963, in Weinheim, Germany. They were married for 57 years. She was a loving wife and caring mother of two sons, John and James.
Inge received her beautician’s license to do hair in 1979 and cut hair for five years before becoming a full time military wife and mother. She enjoyed flower-gardening. Inge kept a beautiful lawn and won Yard of the Month for her area three times. She also enjoyed dancing to country music.
Mrs. Teinert was preceded in death by her parents along with her five brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Ernest Teinert; son James Teinert; and son John Teinert along with four grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and her sister, Helga Kendall.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Teinert family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Inge’s honor.
