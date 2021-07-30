Ingeborg Martinez

Graveside services for Ingeborg W. (Koch) Martinez, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be held privately at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Martinez died July 28, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born Aug. 12, 1947, in Budingen, Germany, to the late George and Emily Koch.
After high school, she was a teacher’s aide in the local school system. She met Manuel Martinez while he was serving in Germany and they later married on March 22, 1974.
The Army brought them to Copperas Cove in 1978, where they settled.
Ingeborg worked at TG&Y in the fabric department for many years. She enjoyed working there until they closed.
Ingeborg was raised as a hard worker and soon found herself working at Martin Walker Elementary School as a custodian for nearly 10 years. Ingeborg won many awards from the school district for her dedication to her job.
She also enjoyed working in her yard and was proud to have received yard of the month in Copperas Cove.
She was a great help to Manuel during his 23 years with the Army, always keeping his shoes shined and making sure he was taken care of. He returned the favor and cared for her for the last 20 years after she had a stroke and was homebound.
Ingeborg was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Heike King.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Manuel Martinez; daughter, Gabriela Wade and husband, Barry; two brothers; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
