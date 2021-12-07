Memorial services for Ingrid Faglie, 79, of Belton will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Ms. Faglie died on Dec. 1, 2021. She was born on July 15, 1942 in Mannheim, Germany to Johan and Irmgard Wolf.
Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Faglie, and four children; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.