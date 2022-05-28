Ingrid Miller
Ingrid was born October 22, 1949 in Vahrn, Italy and left this life on May 25, 2022 with her family by her side. She was the youngest of 9 children. Ingrid grew up in Italy where she met the love of her life, Birce Miller, whom she married July 1, 1974.
Ingrid worked for over 20 years in Transportation Maintenance for the Department of Defense in Hanau, Germany and spent the rest of her life as a homemaker. Ingrid dedicated her life to her family. When her husband, Birce, passed away on August 23, 2016, her heart was truly broken. In the following years, she stayed strong and focused on cherishing every moment she could spend with her family. She had a big heart for animals, and those who know her know, that every wild creature was welcomed in her backyard. Ingrid was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 6 siblings. She is survived by her children: her daughter, Karin Tunstill, and her husband Tim Tunstill; her son, Phillip Miller; and her youngest son, Birce Miller III, and his wife Jessica Miller; and her granddaughters Jelina Tunstill, Talia Tunstill, and Ellisyn Miller. She is also survived by her two sisters, Helga Mahlknecht and Wilma Ramoser, and several nieces and nephews. Her children, grandchildren, and furry great-grandbabies (Daisy, Duke, Nala, Guy, and Pax) were her pride and joy.
Ingrid touched the lives of so many people and was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Baylor Scott & White in Temple for the great care they provided and the Pallative Care team for their kind and compassionate support in caring for Ingrid.
The Family will receive friends at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 6-8 PM. Grave side services will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10 AM at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
