Services for Irene Haskins, 94, of Killeen, will be held at a later date.
Ms. Haskins died June 6, 2022, at a nursing home in Copperas Cove.
She was born Sept. 8, 1927, in Gassaway, WestVirginia, to John D. and Myrtle L. (Pletcher) Hamilton. She married Gerald J. Haskins, Sr. in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 18, 1950; he preceded her in death in 1986.
Irene was a member of the First Congregational Church of Lake Odessa and a lifelong member of the Jackson-Mutschler VFW Post 4461 Ladies Auxiliary. Irene loved spending time with family and friends. She worked as a beautician, a bookkeeper and owned a quilting business.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Haskins Sr.; a son, Dale Lloyd; three brothers, Bruce, Paul and Keith Hamilton; and a special sister in life, Nancy Cunningham.
Survivors include a son, Gerald Haskins Jr.; a daughter, Sharon A. Fawley and husband Murl of Tennessee; a niece like a daughter, Linda Hayes; four grandchildren, Melissa (Robert) Brown, Murl D. Fawley, Sondra (Steve) Oliver and Alicia Fawley; and four great-grandchildren, Abigail Brown, Campbell Brown, Chloe Register, Jack Oliver; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.