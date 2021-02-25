Funeral services for Irene “Molly” Deholloz, 52, of Temple, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Clara Minor officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Ms. Deholloz died Feb. 19, 2021, at Baylor-Scott and White in Temple.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
