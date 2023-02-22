Funeral services for Irene Solano Irizarry, 50, of Kempner, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Funeral services for Irene Solano Irizarry, 50, of Kempner, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Irizarry died Feb. 20, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1973, in the Philippines.
Irene received her degree in the field of pharmacy from the Philippine Women’s University in 1993. For 13 years, she worked as a pharmacist in a veteran’s hospital in the Philippines, where she often visited remote areas to provide World War II veterans with much needed medications. For the last 12 years, she dedicated much of her time caring for neglected children with special needs by ensuring they maintained proper health and a better quality of life.
She enjoyed many of the simple things in life and had a great appreciation for nature and a great love for animals, particularly dogs.
Mrs. Irizarry is survived by her husband of 13 years, George Irizarry; daughters, Gabby and Bianca; son, Duane; and her parents, Ireneo and Jane Solano.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.
