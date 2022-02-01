Funeral services for Irene Strickland-Dollarhide will be at noon Feb. 12 at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mrs.Strickland-Dollarhide died Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born July 20, 1941, to Frank and Julia Drum in Colón, Panama.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandparent. She also was a dedicated civil service employee at Darnall Army Hospital, retiring after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Julia Drum; her first husband (CSM retired) Joe H. Strickland and by her daughter Jina M. Cunningham and (LTC retired) Thomas Dollarhide.
She is survived by her son Leonard R.Strickland; grandson Travis J. Strickland; son-in-law Stephen Cunningham; her devoted family friend Russell Peters.
She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Her wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest near her family at Killeen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org
