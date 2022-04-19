Funeral services for Irma Melo, 67, of Belton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Land Worship in Jarrell.
Mrs. Melo died April 18, 2022, at a local hospital.
She was born July 19, 1954, in Robstown.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
