Memorial services for retired Staff Sgt. Irving Langrum Sr., 77, of Killeen, will be held at noon Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Langrum died Sept. 17, 2022, in Killeen. He was born March 30, 1945, in Waco.
