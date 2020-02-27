A memorial for Isaac lee Biddy, 83, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Biddy died Feb. 23, 2020.
He was born July 30, 1936, in Belton.
A visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
