A memorial for Isaac Lee Biddy, 83, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Biddy died Feb. 23, 2020. He was born July 30, 1936, in Belton.
Mr. Biddy loved his family and country deeply. He served in the United States Navy and was a third-degree Master Mason. He sold life insurance for Landmark Insurance and was a paint contractor teaching his trade to two of his sons.
Mr. Biddy loved to travel, sing and play many musical instruments. He loved to cook, always wanting his family and friends to come together for fellowship. He had the gift of gab, making everyone around him laugh, especially Jo Ruth.
He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He loved to paint, sharing his paintings with his family and friends. He tried to never miss his Texas Rangers baseball or his Baylor girls basketball.
He had two very faithful cats, Scooter and Morris.
While he was ready to meet his Lord and Savior, he will be greatly missed by so many family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jo Ruth Biddy of Harker Heights. He was the father of William and Tammy Biddy, Robert and Margarita Biddy of Waco, James and Amanda Biddy of Harker Heights, Jackie and Robert Fields of Temple, Doris and Glen Pool of Belton, Gene and Raygena Skinner, Deborah and Bill Cave of Killeen, Tina and Larry Steerman of Colorado and Terecia and Robert King of Gun Barrel City; one brother, George C. Biddy; 23 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randy W. Hyde; one daughter, Janice M. Biddy; one great-grandchild Emily Ward; two great-great-grandchildren, Aurora Jarvis and Waylon Thorp; and one sister, Joyce Biddy.
A visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.