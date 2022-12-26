Memorial services for Ivan Hallett Bickel, 83, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntsville.
Mr. Bickel died in Huntsville on Dec.13, 2022.
He was born in 1939 in Lake City, Mich. to Hallett Herr Bickel and Hazel Marie (Sheldon). Ivan was retired Army Master Sergeant (E-8) and Vietnam veteran with 21 years of service. After leaving the Army, Ivan was a police officer and detective with Copperas Cove Police Department for about 10 years; then TDCJ Internal Affairs for 12 years.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, eleven siblings, and son Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Jacque, of 59 years; son, Pat Bickel of Copperas Cove; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kim Bickel of Portland, Maine; daughter, Sandra Bickel of Cypress; grandkids, Ryan Bickel, Chris and Kayla Bickel of Portland, Maine; great granddaughter, Elizabeth Bickel of Portland, Maine; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville is in charge of arrangements. Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com.
