Funeral services for Ivonne M. Gossett, 85, of Killeen, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Gossett died April 25, 2020, at a nursing home in Killeen.
She was born June 5, 1934, in Vieques, Puerto Rico, to Basilio and Brigida Melendez-Santos, also of Vieques.
Ivonne lived in Killeen for many years. She was a graduate of Lakeland College in Illinois and held various civil service positions on Fort Hood, retiring from civil service in 1995.
She also worked for Killeen Independent School District as a teacher’s aide for several years.
She loved to dance, was active in her church, and enjoyed reading and solving word puzzles. Ivonne also loved to travel, one of her fondest memories was traveling to Israel with a tour group.
Survivors include her daughter, Brigitte (Baker), of Killeen; her grandson, Victor (Bermea) of McKinney; and her granddaughter, Anna (Bermea), also of Killeen. She also had two great-grandchildren.
The visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
