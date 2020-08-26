A memorial service for J.B. Davis, 86, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Killeen. Pastor Randy Wallace will provide the eulogy.
Mr. Davis died Aug. 24, 2020, at his home in Killeen.
He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Alton, Missouri, to James and Beatrice Davis.
They moved to Celeste in 1944. He received his high school diploma and was offered a basketball scholarship to attend Kilgore College. J.B. chose to work as a telegraph operator for MKT Railroad. He was also a member of the National Guard and served as a sergeant in the communications division.
Mr. Davis married Claudette on Feb. 19, 1955, and moved to Killeen to be closer to his family later that same summer. It was at this time that Mr. C.R. Clements interviewed him for a position at the First National Bank. He began his banking career in the bookkeeping department and progressed to vice president of loans.
He especially enjoyed real estate and commercial loans and being able to help start new businesses for the community.
Mr. Davis was a 32nd degree Master Mason in good standing of the Grand Lodge of Texas, Killeen #1125. In 50+ years as a Mason, he held several offices, including treasurer from 1975 to 1989. He was also elected as Worshipful Master and still retained his Past Master title.
Mr. Davis enjoyed playing golf and playing the keyboard during his retirement. He and Claudette spent time traveling in their motorhome and they spent many evenings dancing the night away.
J.B. was preceded in death by his father, James, and mother, Beatrice; his sisters, Rhebel Bush, Thela Bea Statzer and Rita Hudson; and great-granddaughter, Lizzie Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Claudette Davis; two sons, Michael Davis and Chuck Davis of Killeen; and daughter, Elizabeth Dutcher from Salado.
He had eight grandchildren, Chad and Brad Davis, Lori Davis, Michelle Davis, Mitchel Smith, Morgan Taylor, David and Crystal Dutcher; and nine great-grandchildren, Derick, Kaitlynn, Kinsley, Kaydence, Laynee, Haizley, Jett, Gavin and Liam.
Mr. Davis will be laid to rest in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Killeen. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the First Baptist Church of Killeen.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
