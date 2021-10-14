Services for J.D. Magill, 25, of Harker Heights, will be held at noon on Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Magill died on Sept. 21, 2021. He was born in Temple on Jan. 24, 1996, to Dennis Magill of Killeen and Rachelle Mahoney of St. Louis, Missouri. He loved to play video games and spend time with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Hatem Chouchane, Ernest Jacque, Glen Rogers, James Brunson, Jose Truillo and Rick Levy.
He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
J.D. is preceded in death by his grandparents, J.D. Magill and Thelma Erenstine Moore Magill.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his parents, Dennis Magill and Rachelle Mahoney; and sister, Marion Mahoney.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the ceremony
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.