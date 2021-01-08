Funeral services for J.E. “Bull” Hotz, 58, of Kempner, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 101 W. Ave. F, Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hotz died at home on Jan. 2, 2021.
He was born Sept. 27, 1962, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to Raymond and Kathleen Crawford Hotz.
He graduated from Middletown High School North in 1981 and joined the United States Army the same year. Bull served for 18 years.
He met Rita Sparenberg in Killeen and they married on Aug. 11, 1995.
In 1999, he medically retired from the Army and starting working on his bachelor’s degree.
Bull completed his animal science degree with a minor in biology in 2006 from Tarleton University.
He worked for another 13 years for TDCJ, was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove.
He would attend various Methodist churches in the area as he supported his wife in her role in the church.
Bull was a cowboy at heart, even if he was born in New Jersey.
He was rarely seen without his hat and boots.
He enjoyed being a bull rider until he became more afraid of his loving wife than the bulls.
Bull was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hotz, and an infant brother, Frank Hotz.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Hotz; mother, Kathleen Businski and husband, Eugene; children, Kathryn Hotz, Josepeh Hotz, Jr., and wife, Dakota, Wesley Hotz; and his brother, Michael Hotz.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
