Services for J.E. “Bull” Hotz, 58, of Kempner, will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Grace United Methodist Church, with burial following with honors at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Hotz died at home on Jan. 2, 2021.
(1) entry
Such a sad day. He will be greatly missed by Rick and I.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.