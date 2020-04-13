Private funeral services for Jack Dean Bigham, 94, of Killeen will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday in Killeen City Cemetery with Dan Carter officiating.
Mr. Bigham died April 12, 2020, in a local nursing home.
He was born Sept. 9, 1925, on the family homestead which is currently known as Long Branch Park, to the late Lee and Artie (Dean) Bigham.
His family was one of the original inhabitants of Killeen and Bell County.
Survivors include nieces, a nephew and many other dearly loved family members and his special friend, Alene Johnston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert L. Bigham; and his sister, Mary Jane Scheele.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cherokee Children Home or The Southside Church of Christ Food Pantry.
