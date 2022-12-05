Services for Jack Goggans, 65, of Temple will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel in Salado, with Rev. Carl Thompson officiating.
Mr. Goggans died on Nov. 27, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born on Sept. 15, 1957, to Delbert Goggans and Martha Faulkner Goggans in Tupelo, Mississippi.
He grew up and attended schools in Oxford, Alabama, where he coached youth baseball and football. Moving to Texas, he worked for Mac Haik in sales for many years.
He is survived by his sons: Jake Goggans and Trenton Jones; daughters: Leah Simmons and Anna Norman; six grandchildren; sisters: Debra Dean and Dr. Jill Bryant, plus many extended family, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Ray Goggans, and his parents.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The First Presbyterian Church of Salado or Baylor Scott and White Medical Center of Temple.
Visitation will take an hour before the service.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.