Graveside services with military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class Jack Lee Hatton, Sr., 74, of Killeen, will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hatton died July 5, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born June 15, 1946, in Newkirk, Okla.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, 6 feet of social distancing will be expected and enforced. Face masks are required to attend.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.