Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Jack McIntosh, 89, of Copperas Cove, will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home Burial and Cremation Services, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove.
Mr. McIntosh died April 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by his close friends.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1931, to the late Taylor and Lona Ball McIntosh in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He joined the United States Army and served for 30 years before retiring in 1977. While stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life, Christine Trautman, on a bus and they married on Aug. 23, 1957, in Germany. Together they served many duty stations all over the world.
After Mac’s retirement, he worked for 18 years as a Civil Service employee and after his second retirement, he enjoyed teaching auto mechanics at Central Texas College.
Mac loved to go catfishing, enjoyed his wife’s German food, followed the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Reds.
Mac loved his western shows and especially anything that John Wayne was in. He and Christine loved dogs and enjoyed many dogs over the years. He was also a life member of the VFW# 8577.
Mac was preceded in death by his wife, Christine McIntosh, in February 2021, and his son, Karl McIntosh.
Survivors include his close friends, Twiggs family, Graham family, Bob Cox, Doreen Ruth, John and Anna Cummings, Andrew and Luzia Stilley, Uwe Bredt and his family, Goodson family and many others out of state.
Many thanks to Dave Twiggs and Mike Graham for the many nights they stayed with Mac during his illness.
A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.