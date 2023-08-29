Celebration of life for Jack Richard Widup, 87, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2023, at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Widup died on Aug. 15, 2023, peacefully with his family by his side.
Jack was born on July 27, 1936, to Richard and Garnet Widup in Kokomo, Indiana.
After graduating from New Paris High School in 1954, he helped on the family farm until joining the Army in February 1955. After retirement from military service, he attained his Bachelor’s degree then subsequently his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Killeen.
He retired honorably from the U.S. Army as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 in September 1979, and the 24 years of military service shaped him and built his character as a loving husband, dedicated father, and outstanding member of the communities in which he lived.
Jack served two tours of duty in Vietnam, was stationed in Germany twice, and had tours of duty at Fort Shafter, Hawaii; Fort Benning (Fort Moore), Ga.; Fort Rucker (Fort Novosel) Ala; and spent most of his Army career at Fort Hood (Fort Cavazos).
He was decorated with numerous medals in the U.S. Army, including: the Bronze Star with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters; the Good Conduct Medal with clasp and Bronze four loops; the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; the National Defense Service Medal; the Air Medal; the Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters; the Army of Occupation Medal – Germany; the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars; the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry; and the Cold War Medal.
In the summer of 1956 during his overseas tour in Germany, he happened to be in the “Leiter Lion” bar in Bamberg, Germany, where met Elfriede (Freda) Helene Lohse. They fell in love and were married on June 1, 1957. Jack and Freda went on to have two boys, Kim Richard Widup and Ronald Allen Widup. After almost 60 years of marriage, Freda died in March 2017.
After retiring from the Army, Jack was the Director of Payroll for Central Texas College in Killeen; became licensed as a real estate broker; and attained his auctioneer’s license from the State of Texas. After he retired from CTC, for several years he owned and operated an auction house in Copperas Cove until retiring again.
But not one to stand around, he became the part-time foreman for CoDylan Ranch in Gatesville, where he returned to his farming and ranching roots, doing chores such as bulldozer clearing, tractor activities and operating other machinery at the ranch.
Jack was actively involved in Copperas Cove community groups to include being the longest serving volunteer member of the Copperas Cove Planning & Zoning Commission. Jack enjoyed rebuilding lawn mowers and motorcycles; fishing; and scouring garage sales all over Central Texas to find the “couldn’t pass it up treasures.”
As one enters the later years of their life, companionship is an important aspect to health and happiness, and Jack sparked a connection with a long-time friend, Gertraud “Trudy” Stevens. He had known Trudy for many years, and both were widowers who found a common bond and newfound love for each other. Jack and Trudy were married on May 8, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
Jack was preceded in death by his first wife of nearly 60 years, Elfriede “Freda” Widup (Lohse); his parents, Garnet and Richard Widup; his brother, Stephen ‘Jan’ Widup; and his sister, Karen Miller (Widup).
Jack is survived by his wife, Gertraud ‘Trudy’ Stevens-Widup (Bauer); his two sons, Kim Widup (wife Lynell Odenbach) of Arlington; Ron Widup (wife Tammy Freeman) of Arlington; grandchildren Chris Widup (wife Rachel Agee) of Downers Grove, Illinois, Katherine Widup (husband Nick Mirabile) of Austin, Dylan Widup, and Cody Widup; great-grandchildren Smith Widup and Madilyn Mirabile; sister Judy West (Widup) of Milford, Indiana; nephews Scott Hartter of Milford, Indiana, Ian Brumbaugh of New York City and Zavian Brumbaugh of Milford, Indiana; and niece Christa Brumbaugh of Milford, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) as Jack always desired others to join him in staying connected to the military and organizations which support our military and its veterans.
