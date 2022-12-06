Services for Jack W. Goggans of Temple will be Thursday following the visitation starting at noon at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel, Salado, with Rev. Carl Thompson officiating.
Mr. Goggans died Nov. 27, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Sept. 15, 1957, to Delbert Goggans and Martha Faulkner Goggans.
He grew up and attended schools in Oxford, Alabama, where he coached youth baseball and football. Moving to Texas, he worked for Mac Haik in sales for many years.
He is survived by his sons: Jake Goggans and Trenton Jones; daughters: Leah Simmons and Anna Norman; grandchildren: Hayden, Bo Briggs, Sutton, Brantley, Walker and Sedona; sisters: Debra Dean and Dr. Jill Bryant; sister-in-law, Sallie Davis; in-laws: Ret. Col. W.D. and Joan Ray; plus, many nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Ray Goggans; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The First Presbyterian Church of Salado or Baylor Scott and White Medical Center of Temple.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.