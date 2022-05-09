Funeral Services for Jack Wayne Bowen, 83, of Copperas Cove will be held at noon on Saturday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, followed by burial at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Bowen died May 3, 2022. He was born June 22, 1938, in Haskell, Texas, to Carlos C. and Nanny Erdice Carroll Bowen.
He was a retired homebuilder in Copperas Cove and was an avid hunter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne B. Bowen, a son, Randall Bowen and a brother, Vernon Bowen.
He is survived by his son, Brad Bowen and wife Lorena along with his grandchildren Ashton, Lucian and Lincoln of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, Pete Bowen and sister, Billie Jean Knight, sister-in-laws, Judy Bowen and Karen Allen and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Bowen family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.