Services for Jack Wayne Hogue, 75, will be at 2 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. A private gravesite service for family will be held at the Killeen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Burrow, Orville Cornell, Andrew Goulden, Ryan Hoban, Andrew Kretschmar, Scott Patterson, and Joe Pelletier.
Mr. Hogue died May 21, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
He was born Aug. 8, 1945, in Killeen, the son of Aubrey “Red” Edwin Hogue and Opal Daisy Bundrant.
Jack was a Killeenite, having lived in Killeen his entire life and attending school in the Killeen school district.
Jack was a self-motivated entrepreneur, opening his first Army Surplus Store in 1978; he then expanded to Copperas Cove and Killeen. In addition to the stores, Jack’s business ventures included investing in real estate and was a proprietor of Buffalo Bills nightclub.
Jack was proud of what he accomplished, yet very humble in actually taking credit for it. Some saw him as ruthless, while others saw him as warm hearted. Jack had a passion for both humans and animals that were shunned. People that knew him, knew him to take in stray animals and not give it a second thought. In addition, Jack loved to go to Vegas once or twice a year; his games of choice were Blackjack and Craps (where he loved to bet against the table).
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Doyle Smith.
Survivors include wife, Carol “CJ” Lucksinger-Hogue, of Killeen; stepdaughter, Robin Patterson and her husband, Scott, of Cypress; step-grandchildren, Kayla Goulden and her husband, Andrew, of Cypress, and Emerald Satterfield, of Cypress; brothers, Earl Horn, of Killeen, and Jimmy Horn and wife, Sandra, of Killeen; sister, Judy Horn Burrow, of Killeen; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to be made to Snip and Tip, a Killeen-based nonprofit spay and neuter assist program for community cats, Snipandtip.org.
