Services for Jack Wayne Hogue, 75, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
Mr. Hogue died after a battle with cancer on May 21, 2021, at home with family.
He was born Aug. 8, 1945, in Killeen.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home. A private grave site service will be held at Killeen Cemetery for family.
