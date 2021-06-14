Celebration of Life Services for retired Sgt. Jackie Carl Thomas, Sr., 72, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at 1 p.m., at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, in Killeen.
Mr. Thomas died June 9, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born April 4, 1949, to Dezzie B. and Mary Stephens Thomas in Opelika, Ala.
He graduated in 1965 from Sanford High School. He was a member of Pleasant Hill AME Methodist Church, in Salem, Ala. He married Robbin Edwards on June 28, 1980. He served in the United States Army, retired after 20 years of service, and received numerous medals and commendations which included three bronze service stars. He worked as a school bus driver for Copperas Cove ISD.
Survivors include his wife, Robbin Thomas of Copperas Cove; two sons, James Simpson of Orlando, Fla., and Jackie Thomas Jr. and wife Melanie of Houston; his mother, Mary Thomas of Opelika, Ala.; two brothers, Jimmie Thomas of Opelika, Ala., and Felix Thomas of Montgomery, Ala.; three sisters, Cheryl Lyles of Opelika, Ala., Lorraine DeRamus of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., and Dorothy Tarver of Montgomery, Ala.; and two grandchildren, Mia Thomas and Jackson Thomas.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.