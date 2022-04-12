Graveside services for Jacob Heiner Jr., 87, of Gatesville, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Flint Creek Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mr. Heiner died April 10, 2022.
He was born Oct, 8, 1934, in Castell to Jacob Heiner Sr. and Meta Klein Heiner.
He is survived by his wife, Janelle Heiner, two sons and a daughter.
Flint Creek Cemetery is in charge of memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.