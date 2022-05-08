Funeral services for Jacqueline Jane Levy Christie, 81, of Nolanville, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with Rev. Jimmy Towers officiating. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Christie died May 6, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was born Oct. 10, 1940.
Jane was a lifelong Killeen native-born at home on her parents’ farm on Elms Road. She carried on the family tradition of attending Killeen High School, where she graduated Class of 1959. Jane met and married Gaylon Christie in 1962 while studying at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor.
Jane taught speech and drama classes followed by several years of teaching American History at Killeen High School. She was a teacher, volunteer, lover of the arts, avid gardener, and a most cherished wife, mother, and grandmother.
Special gratitude is extended to her youngest daughter, Julie, for the dedicated love and exceptional care she gave her mother in those final years before she went home to her Lord.
In addition, special recognition of gratitude for their care of Jane goes to her exemplary caregivers: Kayla Suckie, Lynn Milam, Tia Bell, Patricia Denney, Sonya Derma, Kattie Williams and Judy Gossett.
Mrs. Christie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Olen and Agnes Roberts; her parents Jack and Dorothy Jane Levy; her husband Gaylon Wayne Christie; grandson Jared Wayne Stubblefield; and a son-in-law
Russell Clay Martin.
She is survived by her daughters, Michele Stubblefield Jaeger, Denise (Martin) Marshall and son-in-law Eric, and Julie Hagey and son-in-law Rob; her son-in-law Robert (Bobby) Stubblefield; her fifteen grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda and Julia Martin, Christina Hagey Sanders and husband Sgt. 1st Class Sheldon, Robert Tyler Stubblefield, Robert Joseph Hagey III and wife Ashley, Kathryn Jane Martin Reed and husband Kody, Clayton Matthew Hagey and fiancé Baylee Randle, Darius James, Zachary Marshall, Samuel Marshall, and Erica Marshall; and herh great-grandchildren; Ashton Stubblefield, Baylee Sanders, Charlee Jane Sanders, and Aurora Jane Ha’ani Reed.
A visitation will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of Jacqueline Jane Levy Christie to the Central Texas Children’s Center, 2000 Marlandwood Road, Temple, TX 76502, or Lifeway Fellowship Church of Killeen.
