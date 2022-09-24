Memorial services for Jacqueline Marie Ortiz, 59, of Kempner, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Ortiz died Sept. 13, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Memorial services for Jacqueline Marie Ortiz, 59, of Kempner, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Ortiz died Sept. 13, 2022.
She was born March 24, 1963, in Seattle, Washington, to Jerald Wayne Watson and Cecelia Catherine Banta.
Jacqueline grew up and attended Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines, Washington, graduating with the class of 1981. After high school, Jacqueline attended multiple colleges, where she able to obtain her master’s degree in Business Administration in Marketing. With her degree she taught at Copperas Cove High School in the marketing department.
Jacqueline and Rafael married on Nov. 10, 1988, in Copperas Cove.
She loved doing crafts with her friends and family, and had a deep love for reading books. Jacqueline had a loving heart and enjoyed being able to help others as much as she could. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ms. Ortiz was preceded in death by her father, Jerald Wayne Watson, and mother Cecelia Catherine Banta Novey.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Rafael Ortiz Jr.; sons Marcus Luna Deleon and Brandon Joseph Ortiz; grandson Caellum Elton Ortiz; sisters Angeline Margaret Brown and Theresa Yvonne Hart; brothers Clifton Danner Novey, Wayne Novey and Bert Arthur Novey; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.