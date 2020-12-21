A memorial graveside service for James A. Garro, 68, of Kempner, will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
A procession will start at 2 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116 in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Garro died Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1952, into a military family to the late Frank and JoAnn Kuhn Garro in Monterey, Calif. His family moved to Maryland where he graduated from high school. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and served for four years during the Vietnam Conflict onboard the USS New Orleans. He later joined the United States Army and served for another 22 years.
James was a combat medic serving all over the Middle East. While serving in Columbia, Mo., he met Bobbi Mosberger and they married six months later on April 11, 1980, in St. Louis, Mo. After his retirement from the Army, he worked for 10 years as a medical clerk at the VA Hospital in Temple.
In his spare time, he loved to fish, ride his motorcycle, ponder on his next tattoo and spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Michael Garro and Lawrence Garro.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bobbi Garro; two daughters, Sarah Rosebrock and husband, Terry, Elizabeth Parker and husband, Aaron; three brothers, Frank Garro and wife, Cari, Timothy Garro and wife, Myra, David Garro and wife, Lisa and his sister-in-law, Diane Garro.
