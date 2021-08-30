Inurnment for retired Lt. Col. James Allen Cooper, formerly of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Cooper died July 25, 2021, in McKinney.
He was born September 12, 1932 in Mexico, Mo. He received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY, and graduated with the Class of 1955. He served 21 years on active duty with assignments to several posts in the U.S. as well as Panama, Germany and Vietnam, earning a master’s degree along the way. He retired at Fort Hood in 1976 and had a long second career as a commercial real estate appraiser.
Jim was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Temple, a founding member and past president of the Heart of Texas West Point Society, past president of the Killeen Noon Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Gertrude Cooper, sisters Jane Guthrie and Jennifer Nunes, and brothers Jerry and John Cooper. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Helen Cooper of McKinney; daughter Cynthia Cooper of Austin; son Jonathan Cooper of Allen; and sisters Judy Lowery, Jody Fetterhoff, and Jill Cooper, all of Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Jim’s memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758533, Topeka, KS 66675-8533.
