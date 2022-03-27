James Anthony King
Retired USMC James Anthony King, 68, of Joshua, Texas passed away at his home Wednesday, March 9th, 2022. James was born on August 5th, 1953, in Gatesville, Texas to Dennis King Sr. and Clara (Smith) King.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis Jr. King, and sister Martha King. He was a 1970 graduate of Temple High School and Temple Junior College, Temple, Texas. Shortly after graduation, James joined the Marine Corps, served for 23 years, and always made time for bowling and visiting family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Mary King, three sons, Winston [Dee Jay] King of Arlington, TX, Marc [Amanda] King, of Wolfeboro, NH and Jonathan [Alejandra] King of Kent Cliffs, NY, and daughter Nicole Garcia of Norfolk, VA (USN). He is also survived by his brother, Henry King of Temple, two sisters Lynn [Albert] Hasty of Belton and Evelyn [Mark] Dixon of Killeen, and ten grandchildren with an eleventh on the way.
Smart Cremation of Texas is in charge of the final arrangements. A memorial service is planned for a future date at Veterans Memorial cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
