A memorial service for James “Bill” Billy Lawson, 84, of Temple, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Lawson died June 2, 2020, in a local nursing home. He was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Belton to Leola and JB Lawson.
Survivors include two sons, a daughter, a brother, two sisters. six grandchidren and nine great-granchildren.
