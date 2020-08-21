Funeral services for James Boyd Kelly, 89, of Copperas Cove will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Kelly died Aug. 21, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Sept. 18, 1930, in San Benita to Olin and Marie DeLoach Kelly,
He graduated from Pearl High School in 1948. He enjoyed playing football and basketball in his high school days.
After high school, he served one year in the United States Air Force and remained in the reserves for several years.
In 1950, he met Ann Singleton while roller skating in Pearl. They married on Ann’s 21st birthday the following year. JB went to work on Fort Hood as a civil service employee, a job that he held for almost 45 years. Upon his retirement, he worked for a number of years for H&R Block helping people file taxes and he also earned his private pilot’s license. JB was a charter member of Eastside Baptist Church and served the church in many capacities.
Mr. Kelly was preceded in death by parents; and his sister, Oleen Mitchell.
Survivors include, his wife of 68 years, Ann Kelly; daughters, Debra Hull and husband, Johnny, Sandra Gegogeine; five grandchildren, Derik Woods, Kelly Tingle and husband, Travis, Trey Hull, Eric Gegogeine and wife, Jeannette, Terry Gegogeine and wife, Vika; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Offer condolences at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
