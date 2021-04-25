Memorial services for James Clyde Henderson, 85, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
James (JC/Jack) died April 19, 2021, in Temple with his longtime friend and grandchildren at his side.
He was born Dec. 22, 1935, in Camp Hill, Ala., to Ambrus and Mary Leila Henderson.
James retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of sergeant first class E-7 after 20 years of dedicated service. He served in Germany and Korea with two tours in the Vietnam War and retired in 1974.
He was awarded the Gallant Cross Unit Citation with Palms, 1 Silver Star and 3 Bronze Stars. After retirement from the Army, James happily drove an 18-wheeler for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister three brothers and his loving wife (Nell) of 53 years.
Survivors include, his brother Jr, four grandchildren (David, Stacia, Monica & Terry) and seven great-grandchildren, closest longtime friend Steve and numerous other friends and family.
