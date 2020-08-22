Graveside services with military honors for James Emil Dumdie, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be 9 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Dumdie died Aug. 18, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
He was born Nov. 22, 1942.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove which is in charge of the arrangements.
