Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class James E. Wilkins, Jr., 100, of Nolanville will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Nolanville. Internment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Wilkins died August 29, 2021, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 21, 1921, in Wood County.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
