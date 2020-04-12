Graveside services for James Edgar Taylor, 89, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Taylor died April 9, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born March 23, 1931, in Whitewright to Edgar Mr. Taylor and Mattie M. Sims.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.