A funeral service with military honors for retired Staff Sgt. James Edward Donald, 78, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Donald died May 21, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Geneva, Ala., to the late Elder J.C. Donald and Missionary Versie M. Donald.
Mr. Donald spent the first 18 years of his life in Geneva, Ala. He is the grandson of the late Professor William M. Donald, noted educator, founder and principal of the Enterprise Academy and Carroll Street School in Enterprise, Ala.
Mr. Donald was married to the former Ms. Annie J. Guilford (deceased). They had six children — five boys and one girl — 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Donald was drafted into the United States Army on Oct. 18, 1960, and served his country well for over 22 years. He served as a non-commissioned officer and a commissioned officer.
His overseas assignments were the Republic of Germany, Korea, Vietnam and several stateside assignments to include the 82nd Airborne Division, Special Force, 5th Ranger Detachment at Fort Bragg, N.C., 4th ID at Fort Lewis, Wash., and 1st Cavalry Division and III Corps at Fort Hood.
Mr. Donald graduated from Bellwood High School as the valedictorian of his class in 1958 and was a scholar and straight “A” student during his 12 years of school. His college education includes a Bachelor of Science in Education from Oxford University, England, a Master of Education with a minor in mathematics, a PhD in mathematics education from the University of Texas and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.
After retirement from the United States Army, Mr. Donald was employed with Central Texas College and American Technology University in Killeen as an Emit instructor from 1981 to 1983. From 1983 to 2000 he was employed with G-3 Train Support Center and III Corps at Fort Hood as the AV service manager.
After retirement from Civil Service, he was a regional manager for AL Williams Insurance Company and an independent associate for Stream Energy in Dallas.
Mr. Donald was active in community activities, not only in Killeen, where he resided with his family, but also the entire central Texas area. He was selected by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to travel to the Republic of China as a citizen ambassador with a delegation of ambassadors for the interest of the chinese in expanding international trade and joint ventures with U.S. firms.
The most cherished moment of Mr. Donald’s life is when he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior, and was called into the ministry.
He was the Parish Council president, Spiritual Advisor for the senior Usher Board, and interim pastor when the assigned pastor or chaplains were away on other training missions.
He was a member of the III Corps and Fort Hood Garrison Chaplain Fund Council. He was also a law enforcement officer (Special Agent) and in many associations. He was a member and associate minister with Tabernacle of Praise in Killeen.
Mr. Donald’s philosophy of education was, “Apply Yourself.” Excellence is attained through self-discipline and hard work, learn the rules, gain knowledge, knowledge is power, no one can take it away from you and last but not least, “Why work for Satan? He has nothing to pay you with but troubles.”
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.