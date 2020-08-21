A graveside service with military honors for retired Staff Sgt. James Emil Dumdie, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dumdie died Aug. 18, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
He was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Aurora, Illinois, to Emil and Loretta Pohl Dumdie.
Mr. Dumdie spent his childhood working and helping on his family’s farm. Shortly after graduating high school, James joined the U.S. Army and honorably and faithfully served his county for 20 years. He served tours of duty in Turkey, Germany and Fort Hood, where he ultimately retired in 1981, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.
After his military career, James went to college at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and graduated with a master’s degree in History. While attending college, he served as a substitute teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District for several years and then went to work for the Texas prison system as a correctional officer for 10 years, retiring in 2009.
First and foremost, James was a family man. He loved his family and spending time with them. He had many hobbies and outside interests, including being a model railroading enthusiast and he had a love of all aspects of the U.S. and world history and especially enjoyed reading history books.
James was loved and admired by those who knew him and will be dearly missed by all.
Mr. Dumdie was preceded in death by his parents, and the love of his life, his wife, Marjorie, who died in 2017.
Survivors include his sons, Mark Dumdie and his wife, Angela, and John Dumdie and his wife, Tiffany; brothers, Mike and Jeff; sisters, Pamela, Peggy, Dottie and Barbara; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove which is in charge of arrangements.
