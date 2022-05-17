A celebration of life for James Frank Edwards Jr., 91, will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas. Interment will follow at Andice Cemetery in Andice under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas.
Mr. Edwards died May 16, 2022.
He was born May 5, 1931, in Richland Springs, where he graduated high school, to James “Stump” Edwards and Bessie Orr.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force following high school. Afterwards, he met and married his wife of 65 years, Janis Tucker.
Frank had a diverse career owning several businesses in the Killeen area. His most memorable job was working in maintenance running the bus barn.
He could play just about any instrument by ear. Many will remember him for his musical talents and may have played with him on several occasions.
During his retirement, he took to barbecuing and enjoyed feeding everyone.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include his children, David Edwards of Buchanan Dam, Texas, Donald Edwards and wife Wanda of Farr West, Utah, DeNay Irons and husband Mark of Austin, and Jana Busby and husband Mike of Waco; five grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren.
