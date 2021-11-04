Funeral services for James Fred Spell, 74, of Salado, will be 11 a.m. at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating. A funeral procession will lead his family and friends to Killeen City Cemetery in Killeen following funeral services, where military honors will be performed.
Mr. Spell died Nov. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1947, to James and Julie Spell in Marburg, Germany.
He married the love of his life, Betty Bernier, on March 26, 1974, in Germany. James joined the U.S. Army October 1, 1966, and served for 20 years, after which he continued to serve in civil service for an additional 20 years.
James worked in prosthetics for most of his career. He truly enjoyed helping his fellow soldiers gain their mobility and independence again.
James enjoyed woodworking, oil painting, and was an antique car enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family, and especially, his grandchildren.
James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Julie Spell.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Spell of Salado, his sons, Johnathan Spell and wife, Yvonne of Jarrell, and James F. Spell Jr. and wife, Gretchen of Georgetown, his four cherished grandchildren, Scarlett, Savannah, Luke, Alaina, and many cherished relatives, and friends.
A viewing for James will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
