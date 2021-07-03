James Gillaspie

Services for James Kay Gillaspie, 72, of Temple, are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Gillaspie died June 26, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
He was born May 26, 1949, in Yakima, Washington, to parents Russel Eugene Gillaspie Sr. and Shirley Rae Amos.
James grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he also graduated from high school. After high school James enlisted into the United States Army, where he served his country proudly from May1969 to February 1973.
After James discharged from the Army, he went to work for the Alaska Department of Highways in Fairbanks and Anchorage. He was a long-time member and past president of the State of Alaska Public Employees Union Local 71 as well.
On Nov. 11, 1977, he married his wife, Linda Marie Moore, in Alyeska, Alaska.
James was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. He loved all sports but especially baseball, basketball, softball, bowling, and golf; he even attended a professional golfer’s career college years ago. James will be deeply missed by his family and everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Linda Gillaspie of Temple; daughter Shanna Marie Gillaspie; brother Russel Eugene Gillaspie Jr.; sister-in-law Sharon L. Gillaspie; three grandchildren, as well as three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
