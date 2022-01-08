Services for James Gregory Hollenbeck, 61, of Harker Heights, will be private.
Mr. Hollenbeck died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 1, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1960, in Palo Alto, California, to Jack Gerald and Judith Diane (Shaffer) Hollenbeck.
James worked as an electronics technician, but currently was a professional painter. James was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Judith.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Hollenbeck, his two sons, two daughters, his four stepchildren as well as nine grandchildren. “Go in peace, my love. We will meet again.”
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
