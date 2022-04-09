James Hankins

Funeral services for James A. (Jim) Hankins, 87, of Harker Heights, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harker Heights United Methodist Church. Burial with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hankins died April 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1935, in Roswell, N.M.
Jim graduated from Roswell High School in 1954. While in high school, he was active in ROTC and continued while at New Mexico A&M University. Jim graduated from New Mexico A&M University with a degree in agriculture.
He was also stationed in Korea; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Myrtle Beach AFB, S.C.; Fort Benning, Ga.; Dallas; Fort Sam Houston; Germany; and retired at Fort Hood.
Jim married Mary Carolyn Merritt in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Aug. 18, 1963.
After retiring from the military, he had a successful career as a regional salesman for ChemRex, a construction chemical company. His territory included Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mexico.
Jim was awarded Salesman of the Year multiple times during his 17-year career with them. He was well respected as a problem solver for his customers.
Finally, after retiring from ChemRex in 2000, he was able to ranch full time. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He owned a ranch in Lampasas County. He worked to improve the grass, planting Bedol. Jim also raised Boer Goats and Black Baldy Cattle.
Jim believed in taking care of his family, troops and later his customers. He had a strong work ethic and believed in honest dealings with all.
Jim was a member of the Harker Heights United Methodist Church.
Mr. Hankins was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Debbie Hankins, and brothers Bob and Jack.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn; son, Kelly and wife Dr. Elizabeth Mattson; daughter, Dr. Linda Hankins; grandchildren, Clayton and Erin Hankins; sister Dorothy Schultz; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors at 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Fla., 32256 or the Army Emergency Relief Fund 2530 Crystal Drive, Suite 13161,13th Floor, Arlington, Va., 22202.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Hankins family may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
