James Hesson

Graveside services for retired Sgt. 1st Class James Howard Hesson, 85, of Granger, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Granger City Cemetery.
Mr. Hesson died May 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Rome, Tennessee, to parents Howard and Delia Hesson.
James graduated from East Nashville High School. After graduation, James joined the U.S. Army, where he was served as a tank commander and was awarded a Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam.
Mr. Hesson also participated in the Golden Gloves of America Boxing Association.
He later retired after 22 years of service with the rank of sergeant first class. He then continued working for Civil Service at Fort Hood for 20 years as the range control supervisor.
Mr. Hesson was also involved in organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, and the Scottish Rite Shriners.
On Sept. 20, 1996, James married his wife, Donna. In his retirement, James and Donna enjoyed traveling in their camper. Together they went on many adventures and made many memories. They later settled down in Granger.
In his free time, James loved caring for his pet horse, Brandy; fishing; driving his Dodge truck; and enjoying a refreshing Coors Light along with some crawfish. He was a very strong-willed man, yet he had an amazing sense of humor and loved to make others laugh.
Mr. Hesson is preceded in death by his brother, Roy; his daughter, Cynthia, and grandson, Wyatt.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donna; son, Howard E. Hesson and wife, Becky; daughter, Clorinda Jean Byers and husband, Don; son, R. Douglas Bashelor and wife, Shawn; daughter, Shannon E. Bilbrey and husband, Aaron, along with three adopted children, Andy, Larry, and Leslie; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an association to benefit research and care for diabetes, arteriosclerosis, or cystic fibrosis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.