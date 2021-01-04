Private services will be held for James J. Geschwandtner, 73, of Killeen.
Mr. Geschwandtner died Jan. 2, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1947, in Bronx, N.Y., to Frank and Irene Geschwandtner.
He married Linda Knaus in Yonkers, N.Y., on June 15, 1970. They moved to Texas due to his Army obligation. In 1971, they had a daughter.
James was a military police officer and a Vietnam War veteran. From there, he had a 23-year career as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, from which he retired.
James was preceded in death by his parents, a brother (Frank), and a niece (Nanette).
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Killeen), his daughter Kathryn Dubroc (Killeen), and two sisters, Patricia Fox and Nancy Cantelmo, both of N.Y.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you do something enjoyable with your own family/loved ones.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
