Funeral services for James J. Irby, (PaPa), 98, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Irby died May 14, 2023, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 19, 1924, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Guy B. Irby and Erin Jetton Irby.
America, and the family of James Irby, lost a true patriot on Sunday, May 14. James was a kind and unselfish person. He was a WWII flyboy, a veteran and he retired from the Air Force and civil service. He gave a total of 42 years of service to his country. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for 70 years.
He will be greatly missed by his family at Mound Cowboy Church and American Legion Post 223, his Legion bikers friends. All of his Legion biker friends knew him as P38.
Mr. Irby was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Louise; his daughter, Erin; his brother Guy B. Irby Jr.; sister, Julia Mellor; and his parents.
He is survived by his son, Hal Dunn of Gatesville; his two daughters, Judith Umbarger (John) of Fort Worth, and Pat Hanley of Terre Haute, Indiana; his sister Nancy Atkinson (Jerry) of Overland Park, Kansas; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may go to Volunteer Services Council of Denton Supported Living Center, www.vsc.denton.org or to American Legion Post 223 in Killeen,.
